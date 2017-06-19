Mayors: Prep beginning for storm

Mayors in the Tri-City area say preparations have begun for potential heavy rainfall and wind as forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for the area.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Mary Parish. Tropical storm wind conditions are expected somewhere in the area within the next 36 hours, according to the National Weather Service. The peak wind forecast is 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. The window for tropical storm force winds is projected to be from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

Peak rainfall amounts are forecast to be 3-5 inches with the potential for higher amounts locally. As of Monday morning, the Atchafalaya River was at 6.1 feet with minor flooding occurring and the potential for minor flooding to continue, the forecast stated.

Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi said city officials were beginning to assess the situation and take appropriate action. Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff said town officials met earlier today and were making sure town vehicles had full gas tanks. Ratcliff didn't anticipate, as of Monday evening, that the town would have to close any additional floodgates. Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan said city workers cleaned out drainage ditches and filled gas tanks to prepare for a potential storm. Patterson officials also planned to have sandbags available at the fire station on Main Street, Grogan said.

All three mayors said they would have a better idea Tuesday morning exactly measures the municipalities would be taking.