Maureen McGovern kicks off Concert Association season

Broadway and hit singer Maureen McGovern is celebrating the 45th anniversary of her smash hit “The Morning After” in a special concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Five-concert season subscriptions are available at $45 per adult and $10 for students K-12. Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). All tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information call 985-385-2307

McGovern’s career spans more than 45 years, and includes multiple Grammy, Emmy and Drama Desk Awards and Nominations for her work in the theater, film, and music industries. Her onstage career began in 1981 when Maureen made her Broadway debut as Mabel in “The Pirates of Penzance.”

She would then go on to appear in notable productions such as “Nine,” “3 Penny Opera,” “Little Women: The Musical,” and “The King and I.”

Her onscreen credentials include appearances in popular films like “Airplane!,” “Airplane II: The Sequel,” and “Joseph: King of Dreams.” As a singer, McGovern has recorded multiple chart-topping, award-winning film tracks including No. 1 Oscar-winning International Gold Record hit “The Morning After” from “The Poseidon Adventure.” Other hits include “Can You Read My Mind” (“Superman”), “We May Never Love Like This Again” (“The Towering Inferno”), and “Different Worlds” (from the TV series “Angie”).

The performance is part of the Community Concert Association of Morgan City’s 2018-19 series. The asssociation was formed in 1947. The association in partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging offers free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens 60 and over who live in St. Mary Parish. Please call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.