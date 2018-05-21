MARY BLANCHARD

June 19, 1943 - May 18, 2018

Mary Louise Pipsair Blanchard, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 5:15 p.m. Born June 19, 1943, she was a native of Belle River and resident of Stephensville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at New Covenant Community Church in Pierre Part, Louisiana. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph the Worker Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Michael) Guidry Sr., Stephensville, Chester (Robin Sedotal) Blanchard Jr., Morgan City, Charlotte (Brad) Ratcliff Sr., Stephensville, former LA State Representative Carla (Lenny) Dartez, Morgan City, and Carl Blanchard Sr., Stephensville; grandchildren, Michael Guidry Jr., Brad Ratcliff Jr., Seth (Darby) Ratcliff, Ryan Ratcliff, Chelsea Blanchard, Anna Blanchard, Kristen Blanchard, Carl Blanchard Jr., Cindy Blanchard, Michele Blanchard and Brandon Gaudet; great-grandchildren, Madilynn, Parker, Cam, Trey, Kolsten, Amelia, Allie and Rory; and her companion (dog), Speedy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Chester Joseph Blanchard Sr.; parents, Joseph and Nobie Leonard Pipsair; sister, Lassie Mae Pipsair Gros; and brother, Herman Pipsair.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She fought every day to live her life to the fullest. Everything she did was for her family. Mary loved being around people enjoying herself and never met a stranger. Besides her immediate family, she was known as “Maw Mary.” One of the many things Mary enjoyed was weekly outings that consisted of getting all dressed up and having her hair done by Mary Revels at Amelia’s Hair. It was no secret to anyone she enjoyed her “Natty’s” at home or at family get-togethers. She loved cooking and spending time with her family, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Her specialty was Meatball Stew, ground meat Spaghetti, Gumbos and most of all, her famous “Fried Chicken.”

In her younger years, she was an avid bowler. As a family, the best times she enjoyed were family get-togethers for holidays at the Atchafalaya Delta where her husband worked for LA wildlife and fisheries. One of her and her husband’s favorite outings were their trips to casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi for enjoyment. She loved taking care of her rose bushes, plants and watching hummingbirds.

After grieving for over 14 months since her husband, Chester’s passing, by the Grace of God, they are once again “Reunited.”

The family would like to thank the caregivers, Penny Duval and Cathe Blanchard; Beth Dinio with Bayou Home Health Care, Dawn Verret, Ashley Toups, Teresa Chellette, Holly Duet, Jill Lamothe, Brother Tom Higginbotham, and Deacon Brent Bourgeois, all with Notre Dame Hospice; Tasey Alexander with St. Michael Health Care; Cheryl and Joe Sedotal of New Covenant Community Church; Rev. Wilfredo Decal of Sacred Heart Church and Very Rev. Clyde Mahler of Holy Cross Church in Morgan City; Dr. Francis Metz and his staff for their phenomenal care and the Medicine Shoppe of Morgan City and their staff for all they have done.

To share a story or send condolences, please visit www.ordoynefunerals.com. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.