Mark M. St. Romain Sr., at the age of 55, passed away Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at his residence in Erath, Louisiana. Services were held at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Fr. Louie Richard officiated in the Chapel at noon. Calvin LeMaire, Mark’s great-nephew, assisted.

Mark was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, at the Air Force Base where his parents were stationed. He was a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, and has made his home in Vermilion Parish for the past 29 years. He worked in the oil and gas industry doing welding quality control all of his life.

Mark was an avid fisherman, enjoyed cooking, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 31 years, M. Vivian Stoute St. Romain; children, Kimberly Sons Norwood and her husband Justin of Prairieville, Louisiana, Karen Sons Thibodeaux and her husband Starsky of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Mark M. St. Romain Jr. and his wife Lindy Gier St. Romain of Navasota, Texas; grandchildren, Keller and Molly Thibodeaux, Beau, Ben and George St. Romain and Karson Norwood; mother, Gail Juneau St. Romain; brother, Al “Marty” St. Romain Jr.; sister, Tanya St. Romain; brother-in-law, Jessie L. Stoute and his wife Louann; brother-in-law, Ralph D. Stoute and his wife Tina; sister-in-law, Audrey Stoute Duhon and her husband Calvin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Al Martin St. Romain Sr.; paternal grandparents, Ivy and Aline St. Romain; his maternal grandparents, Seltz and Lilly Juneau; and in-laws, Rene and Janice Stoute.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Janalice J. Duhon, Troy L. Stoute, Paul and Betty Fraley, Howard and Debbie Dorr, and especially thanking his nurse, who went above and beyond, Robin Broussard, RN, and Hospice of Acadiana. The family cannot begin to thank you all for the support shown. Forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA.

