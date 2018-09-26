Marine Corps League Poker Run will be Oct. 20

Pre-register by Oct. 15 for the 18th annual Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment Motorcycle Poker Run to take full advantage of the event. The event is set for Oct. 20.

Only those pre-registering will receive a poker run T-shirt. The cost to enter the event is $20/bike and $15/rider plus a new, unwrapped toy that is to be brought to poker run. The ride begins and ends at Daiquiris & Company located at 7550 La. 182 in Morgan City. Last bike out is at 9 a.m. and last bike in is at 1 p.m.

Walk-in registration on Oct. 20 will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. All participants will have complimentary café au lait and beignets.

Prizes are $200 for first, $100 for second, $75 for third and $25 for worst hand. Participants must be 18 or older to win.

Entry forms for pre-registration are available by calling 985-384-3446 or 985-385-3705.

That same day, the St. Mary Detachment will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser at Daiquiris & Company from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit Toys for Tots.

Lunch plates are $8. Included on the plates will be pulled pork, chicken, sausage, rice dressing, barbecued beans and coleslaw.

St. Mary Detachment will also hold a Toys for Tots Golf Tournament Oct. 27 at St. Mary Golf & Country Club in Berwick. The 18-hole three-man scramble will tee off at 8 a.m.

Entry cost is $300 per team which also includes food and drinks on the course. There will be a special $10,000 hole-in-one on No. 5 sponsored by A.J. Dohmann. Other play extras such as mulligans and a play-up hole are available for purchase.

Sponsors are being sought through Oct. 24 to sponsor each hole.

For golf tournament information call Elmer Galloway at 985-759-4304 or Bill Goessl at 985-372-8880.

Lastly, the St. Mary Detachment will once again host the Marine Corps New Orleans Band for a free concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Attendees may bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. All donations are appreciated.