Mardi Gras, President's Day closings

Monday is President’s Day and Tuesday is Mardi Gras, resulting in various closings for area municipal, parish and state offices.

All state and parish offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of the holidays. The town of Berwick will also have its municipal offices closed both days.

The cities of Patterson and Morgan City will only close its municipal offices on Fat Tuesday.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Mardi Gras. There should be no interruption of waste collection in the Tri-City area due to the lack of Mardi Gras parades. However, some routes may be collected earlier than usual due to the early closing of the landfill. So placing cans by the road the night before is recommended by the collection agencies.

The Daily Review office will be closed on Fat Tuesday. Deadlines for news and advertising for Tuesday’s paper will be earlier than usual due to an early press run.