Mardi Gras closings listed

Fat Tuesday will be a holiday for all St. Mary Parish and municipal offices. Patterson City Hall will additionally close at noon on Lundi Gras (Monday) due to the Krewe of Amani Parade.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon Mardi Gras day.

Republic Services reported that its Fat Tuesday routes in Morgan City will be collected Monday afternoon. Monday routes will be collected early Monday morning.

Pelican Waste and Debris has not reported route changes.

Mardi Gras will result in the Morgan City Post Office main and downtown branches keeping help windows closed on Fat Tuesday. Post Office branches in Patterson, Berwick and Amelia will close public windows at noon on Tuesday.

Mail delivery in Patterson, Berwick, Amelia and Bayou Vista will not be affected. As many Morgan City mail routes as possible will be delivered, however, due to the Hephaestus parade’s proximity to the main branch some routes may be undeliverable on Tuesday, according to the Morgan City Post Master.

The Daily Review will be closed Mardi Gras day. Tuesday’s paper may be delivered earlier than usual in some areas.