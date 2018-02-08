Mardi Gras closings listed

Area municipal and parish offices will be closed on Fat Tuesday.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Tuesday. Republic Services will not collect routes on Tuesday. Pelican Waste & Debris will collect routes as usual, but some routes may be collected earlier than normal.

The Daily Review offices will also be closed Tuesday in observance of Mardi Gras. Tuesday’s paper will likely be delivered earlier than usual.

Also having interruption of service will be area U.S. Post Offices. The Morgan City post office windows will be closed all day. The Berwick and Patterson post office windows will close at noon on Mardi Gras day while the Amelia post office window has an 11:30 a.m. closure scheduled.

All curbside mail deliveries will run but may be earlier than usual to avoid parade festivities.