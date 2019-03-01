Mardi Gras closings

Fri, 03/01/2019 - 9:58am

Government offices for St. Mary Parish, Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson will be closed Tuesday for the Mardi Gras holiday. The Daily Review will have a Tuesday edition, but the office will be closed Tuesday.
The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon Tuesday for the holiday. Republic Services won’t pick up garbage Tuesday in Morgan City. Pelican Waste & Debris will follow its regular garbage pickup schedule in St. Mary Parish.

