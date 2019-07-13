Photo courtesy of KLFY

This picture shows rising water near Cypremort Point. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for La. 317 between the Intracoastal bridge and Burns Point.

Mandatory evacuation for Burns Point area

Sat, 07/13/2019 - 2:56pm

St. Mary Parish has ordered a mandatory evacuation on La. 37 south of the Intracoastal bridge on La. 317.

Initial media reports say the evacuation was ordered because a levee has been overtopped.

A voluntary evacuation declaration was made Friday, but Saturday's mandatory order applies only to that portion of Burns Point.

