Photo courtesy of KLFY
This picture shows rising water near Cypremort Point. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for La. 317 between the Intracoastal bridge and Burns Point.
Mandatory evacuation for Burns Point area
Sat, 07/13/2019 - 2:56pm
St. Mary Parish has ordered a mandatory evacuation on La. 37 south of the Intracoastal bridge on La. 317.
Initial media reports say the evacuation was ordered because a levee has been overtopped.
A voluntary evacuation declaration was made Friday, but Saturday's mandatory order applies only to that portion of Burns Point.