Manadatory evacuation issued for south of Intracoastal; curfew in place

A mandatory evacuation in St. Mary Parish for areas south of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and a parish wide curfew have been issued, both due to Hurricane Laura.

The evacuation was called by Parish President David Hanagriff for areas including Ashton, Freetown Road, Glencoe, Louisa, areas south of La. 83 at Cypremort Road and those living along Kelly Canal.

Also, for those who took on water for Barry or Rita or live near a waterway, a voluntary evacuation has been ordered.

Meanwhile, the parish curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

Also, an evacuation reception center has been set up at 5600 Bluebonnet Road in Baton Rouge. For assistance evacuating, call 337-828-4100, extension 136 and leave a message with your name and telephone number.