Man returned to Berwick on business burglary warrant

Staff Report

A Ponchatoula man wanted in the burglary of a Berwick business and for stealing a company truck has been returned to be booked on those charges, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said.

—Eric Bagwell, 43, of Byers Road in Ponchatoula was arrested at 8:41 a.m. Monday on Berwick warrants charging simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Berwick officers brought Bagwell back from St. Tammany Parish, where he was jailed, to be booked on the warrants. They result from the Feb. 4 Berwick business burglary during which Bagwell is believed to have found the keys to a company truck that was parked on the property. Bagwell is accused of stealing the truck and fleeing to Tangipahoa Parish, where he was arrested.

Berwick police gathered information linking Bagwell to the crimes and brought him back to be booked on the warrants. He was then returned to St. Tammany.

Leonard also reported these arrests:

—Ada Cortez-Benitez, 32,. of Fairview Street in Morgan City was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Monday on charges of red light violation and no driver’s license.

Berwick officers were patrolling the area of La. 182 near Sixth Street when they observed a vehicle disobey the red traffic signal. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Cortez. Cortez was asked to produce a driver’s license which she admitted to officers that she did not have one, Leonard said.

Officers placed her under arrest, and she was later transported to the Berwick jail, where she was booked on the charges. Cortez posted a cash bond of $252 and was released.

—Eddie Ramirez-Sanchez, 29, of Oriole Street in Morgan City was arrested 1:34 a.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.

Berwick officers were dispatched to a Fourth Street residence in reference to a female being threatened via text message. During the course of the investigation, Eddie Ramirez-Sanchez was identified as the person responsible for the text messages, Leonard said.

The messages indicated that Ramirez was on the way to Fourth Street to fight. So officers began patrolling the area to try and locate him.

Officers located Ramirez walking shirtless on Fourth Street toward the residence. Officers tried making contact with Ramirez and ordered him to stop walking, but he refused officers' commands, Leonard said. Officers attempted to place him under arrest, but he pulled away from officers and a brief struggle ensued.

Ramirez was later placed under arrest but continued to act in a belligerent way toward officers and later began kicking a door of the patrol unit, causing damage. Ramirez was transported to the Berwick jail and later booked on the charges.

Morgan City Chief Police Chief James F. Blair reports the following arrest Monday-Tuesday:

—Ronald P. Picou, 54, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft $750-$5,000.

Picou was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant he held for the 16th Judicial District Court. Picou was booked and transferred to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reports these arrests in east St. Mary Monday-Tuesday:

—Darius Williams, 25, of Hyall Street in Houma was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, speeding and driving a vehicle without a driver’s license.

A transportation deputy made contact with Williams when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. Williams was booked on the active warrant and incarcerated. No bail has been set.

—Craig O’Neal Robinson, 32, of Cherry Street in Morgan City was arrested at 12:22 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of marijuana.

A transportation deputy made contact with Robinson when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. Robinson was booked on the active warrant and incarcerated. No bail has been set.

—Robert Wayne Wilkerson, 40, of Morgan City was arrested at 8:07 p.m. on a warrant for cruelty to animals.

A booking deputy made contact with Wilkerson when he turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Wilkerson was booked on the active warrant and incarcerated. Wilkerson was later released on a $3,000 bond.