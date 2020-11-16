Man injured in vehicle wreck with train

A male injured in a crash involving a train and a pickup truck Sunday in the Patterson area was “alert and responsive,” and taken to a hospital, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer David Spencer said at midday Monday.

Spencer identified the injured person as David Brandon, 65.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. Sunday at Kirch Clausen Road.

No other information was available.