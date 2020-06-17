Man gets fourth marijuana charge

Staff Report

Morgan City police arrested a Uranus Street man Monday on his fourth marijuana possession charge, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Harvey John Morgan, 39, Uranus St., Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Monday on charges of fourth-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tail lamps-license plate light.

—Blaze A Guerrero, 20, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Seventh Street and Clothilde Street for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Morgan, along with his passenger, Guerrero.

During the traffic stop, Morgan was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for Guerrero.

Morgan and Guerrero were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Deion J. Notto, 25, Tiffany Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Monday on the charges of domestic abuse battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Oregon Street for a disturbance in progress. While en route, the caller indicated that the man was now hitting on a female inside of the residence.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers learned that Notto entered the residence without permission and committed a battery upon the victim. Notto was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Kevin B. Lynch Sr., 48, St. Michael Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. No bond has been set.

—Connie R. Monceaux, 40, Hunting Road, Franklin, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Monday for aggravated cruelty to animals. Monceaux was released on her own recognizance.

—Troy L. Singleton Sr., 53, Lanceslin Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated and no tail lights. Singleton was released on a $2,750 bond.

—Ronald R. Demby Jr., 33, Gay Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana. Demby was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Megan E. Hatcherson, 31, Sanders Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Hatcherson was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Wade Paul Rives, 38, Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, expired motor vehicle inspection and no seat belt.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 70 near Pierre Part.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Rives. The deputy interviewed Rives and at some point, conducted a pat down search for officer safety.

In doing, so, the deputy seized an amount of methamphetamine.

Rives remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

—Michael Perera was arrested Monday on a charge of video voyeurism.

On or about Feb. 7, deputies responded to a complaint from a former domestic partner of Perera’s. The former partner alleged that Perera transmitted a photograph of graphic nature of her and he indicated that he had posted the images to a social media page.

A follow-up investigation by Sheriff’s Office deputies culminated with a warrant being filed for Perera May 31.

Perera was released on a $2,500 bond.