Man dies after being injured in March 5 crash

A Franklin man died Sunday of injuries sustained in a March 5 crash in St. Mary, Louisiana State Police said.

The man was identified Wednesday as Thomas McNulty, 89.

About 2:30 p.m. March 5, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on La. 182 near Allain Road in St. Mary Parish, said state police spokesman Thomas Gossen.

The initial investigation by state police revealed that the crash occurred as McNulty was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry east 2 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. The Camry exited the roadway, struck a culvert, then crashed into several trees.

McNulty was restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor of the crash.

State Police Troop I was notified Wednesday that McNulty succumbed to his injuries Sunday

Troop I has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths in 2021.