Man arrested in Headland Street shooting

Morgan City police have arrested the man they is responsible for a shooting overnight on Headland Street.

Troy Watson, 57, of Headland Street was arrest at 8:39 a.m. Friday on a warrant for attempt second-degree murder.

Morgan City Police Department responded to a call of a shooting on Headland Street Upon officer's arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Troy Watson and was detained on the scene by officers. During the investigation, an arrest warrant was secured for the arrest of Watson by investigators. He was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.