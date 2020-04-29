Man arrested, accused of cyber stalking

Morgan City police arrested a man wanted by Patterson officers on a charge of soliciting a minor online, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Joshua Anthony Mote, 19, Eighth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday on a fugitive warrant for the Patterson Police Department.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department came into contact with Mote in the area of Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street. A warrant check revealed Patterson Police Department held active warrants for cyber stalking and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported this arrest:

—Carlven Calvin Chapman III, 43, Louisiana Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to an Egle Street residence for a disturbance. They came into contact with Chapman.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported tot he Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Damien Aurelius Hale, 30, Becnal Street, Franklin, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Monday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated and resisting arrest or officer. Bail was set at $3,500.