Man accused in May 22 shooting back in jail after being released on bond

A Morgan City man released on bond after he was arrested in a May 22 shooting was back in jail over the weekend, accused of violating a protective order.

Troy Watson, 58, of Headland Street, was arrested for the second time at 12:08 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for violating the order after an investigation by Morgan City police.

Watson had been arrested May 22 on a warrant alleging attempted second-degree murder after an overnight shooting in which a victim was wounded.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Watson was arrested the morning after the shooting on the attempted second-degree murder charge, which carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison.

Watson was subsequently released on bond.

Later, the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint of a violation of a protective order. Officers learned Watson contacted an individual who had an active protective order against him.

Officers were able to secure an arrest warrant for Watson during the investigation. Detectives were able to locate Watson in the area of Duhon Boulevard in Amelia with the assistance of St. Mary Sheriff's Office.

He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration. As of Sunday night, he remained in custody.