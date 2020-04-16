Man accused of forging checks

A Hammond man is accused of forging checks to steal $4,000 from a Morgan City business, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Kelly Frederick Lee Jr., 40, Tiffany Street, Hammond, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday on charges of forgery and theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Officers were called to a business on La. 70 about a theft and forgery complaint. During the investigation, Lee was developed as a suspect. Investigators learned Lee had forged the two of the company’s checks for a total of $4,000. Lee, an employee at the business, was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported this arrest:

—Daniel Ray McNeal, 42, Halsey Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for aggravated second-degree battery.

Officers came into contact with McNeal at a local motel on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Katherine Butler, 22, Oak Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass. Butler was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Neal M. Theriot, 22, Arbor Circle, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass. Butler was released on a summons to appear June 27.