Making history in Berwick

Submitted Photo

Members of the Jeanerette Bicentennial Park & Museum, 500 E. Main St., made a return visit to The Brown House, Berwick’s Heritage Museum to exchange ideas with Berwick Historical Society members to help promote their museums. Shown, front row from left, are members of the Jeanerette Museum, Darlene Derise, Kathy Rosamond and Mona Stansbury. Members of the Berwick Historical Society in the second row: Janie Brashear, Charlie Ann Eues and Toni Fangue. Third row: Shannon Hubbard McFate, Dale Fangue, Patsy Thomas and Gen Thorguson.