Making Central Catholic's Christmas card

Central Catholic students in kindergarten through 12th grade created pieces of a manger scene. The best of each element was combined to create this year’s Central Catholic Christmas card. Pictured are the artists of this unique card. Front row: angel by Sawyer Lemoine, second grade; sheep by Elizabeth Patterson, third grade; and stable by Addison Loupe, fifth grade. Back row: “Jesus is the Reason” by Isabella Duval, eighth grade; inside message by Caroline Mensman, sixth grade; star and sky by Rayne Hotard, 11th grade; three kings by Katie Hoffpauir, 11th grade; Mary and Joseph by Caroline Green, 12th grade; “Merry Christmas” by Cameron Breaux 12th grade; and baby Jesus by Megan Slaton, 11th grade.