LSP mourns passing of first black woman to become trooper

The first African-American woman to become a Louisiana state trooper passed away recently, the Louisiana State Police said in a press release.

Joyce Stephanie Isaac Thibodeaux began her law enforcement career in 1974 when she was employed by the Lafayette City Police Department for two years.

In 1976 Thibodeaux attended the Louisiana State Police Academy and subsequently became the first African-American female trooper in Louisiana history. She served at LSP Troop I in Lafayette before retiring after 21 years of service as a detective in the LSP Gaming Division.

After her retirement, Joyce realized a lifelong goal by attending and graduating from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology in 2001. Thibodeaux also served her community as a member of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association.

Joyce Stephanie Isaac Thibodeaux was born in Lafayette on Nov. 12, 1948, to the late Phillip and Anna Mae (George) Isaac, both of Lafayette. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, and a 1966 graduate of Holy Rosary Institute. She was married for 10 years to Joseph Butch Thibodeaux, a union that produced two children.

Funeral services for Thibodeaux were Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (818 12th St., Lafayette).