Louisiana treasurer's race headed to a runoff election

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana's competition for state treasurer was headed to a runoff, with voters Saturday split on the candidates in the six-person race, as the statewide special election drew little interest.

Democrat Derrick Edwards and Republican John Schroder led the tight contest to fill a largely ministerial seat open for the first time in nearly two decades, with more than 90 percent of the vote tallied, according to uncertified returns from the Secretary of State's Office.

The runoff will be Nov. 18.

Also on the ballot were proposals to add new provisions to the Louisiana Constitution, selection of the next member of Louisiana's utility regulatory agency and municipal races around the state.

___

TREASURER'S RACE

Republican John Kennedy held the seat as Louisiana's chief money manager and investment officer for 17 years, leaving after his U.S. Senate election.

Though Kennedy raised the job profile by sparring with governors over finances, the race to replace him drew little interest and far less fundraising than Kennedy managed to attract during his tenure.

Edwards, a New Orleans area lawyer, did little fundraising but was expected to reach the runoff because he's the only Democrat in the race.

The top three Republican contenders vying for the second runoff spot were: Schroder, a former state House member, businessman and ex-law enforcement official from St. Tammany Parish; Angele Davis, a Baton

Rouge business consultant who was a state budget administrator for Govs. Mike Foster and Bobby Jindal and a tourism official for Mitch Landrieu when he was lieutenant governor; and Sen. Neil Riser, a funeral home owner and bank board member from Caldwell Parish.

The candidates strayed far from the treasurer's duties in their advertising.

GOP candidates touted conservative credentials. Davis described an allegiance to President Donald Trump and her rural upbringing. Riser reminded people of his anti-tax votes and his sponsorship of constitutional protections for gun owners. Schroder talked of wanting to cut the budget and rein in high-spending politicians. Edwards said he'll push for more transparency in government.

Kennedy's top aide, Ron Henson, is working as interim treasurer until someone is elected.

___

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Voters statewide added three new provisions to the state constitution.

They agreed to an amendment creating a property tax break for all property delivered to a construction site for use in building industrial plants, companies and houses.

They supported the expansion of a property tax exemption given to the surviving spouses of police officers and certain others who die in the line of duty to cover spouses of more first responders, such as paramedics.

And they backed an amendment directing money from any new gasoline tax into a protected fund for direct transportation costs, not state employee salaries.

___

OTHER RACES

Also on the ballot were judgeships, two vacant state House seats and local races. The most high-profile municipal competition is in New Orleans, where 18 candidates are competing to be the city's next mayor.

Democrat Mitch Landrieu is term-limited.

In 13 parishes across south Louisiana, voters chose among three Republicans to fill an open seat on the five-member state utility regulatory board, the Public Service Commission. Orthopedic surgeon Craig Greene defeated former state Reps. Damon Baldone and Lenar Whitney to represent the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma areas.

___

