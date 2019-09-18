Louisiana Politics: Third-party watch in insurance commissioner race

In a statewide race that’s drawing very little coverage from the mainstream press, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon appears to maintain a traditional incumbent’s edge over challenger Tim Temple, whose most recent television commercials are nonetheless capturing the attention of Louisiana’s politicos.

A DeRidder native, Temple is the president of Temptan and his father was a founder of Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. As of last month he had $855,000 in the bank, and has thus far invested $1.1 million in personal money in his campaign.

A major beneficiary has been former Insurance Commissioner Robert Wooley, who has endorsed Temple and has been paid $120,000 in consulting fees from the campaign since November.

Donelon, meanwhile, has $1 million in the bank backed by an aggressive fundraising machine. Donors say they believe at least $750,000 will be spent between now and the primary, possibly more.

Based on the internal polling of campaigns not connected to the insurance commissioner’s race, Donelon is maintaining the same sort of lead he has enjoyed at this stage in previous cycles. Temple, however, has shown a spike due to his recent ad buy, which is expected, and there’s more to come.

If Temple wants more votes, he’ll have to get people interested in the content, consultants argue, which is a high hurdle, and he’ll need to knock some votes off of Donelon.

That’s where third party activity may come into play in this race, and those involved in the election are waiting for it with open eyes and ears.

Governor's race

by the numbers

—Since July 30, 1812, Louisiana has seen 66 governorships helmed by 56 people. One was a woman, one was an Indian-American, one was an African-American and 53 were white men.

—The state has seen have had 13 accidental governors, or men who had no idea they were about to become governor when they did. That included three Senate presidents and seven lieutenant governors who had to step up, as well three Louisiana governors were appointed during military occupations.

--Twenty-nine former governors were forced to leave office due to term limits and four died in office , including one who was thrown from a horse.

Another five former governors had to be removed from office and seven more resigned.

—Of those who were allowed to seek re-election, only five decided against pursuing another term and another five stood for re-election but lost.

—Over the past 207 years, only eight governor have achieved second terms — if successful in his attempt, Gov. John Bel Edwards would be the ninth — and only two former governors have managed to serve during three different terms.

Statewide election preview

According to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office:

—38 parishes have statewide and local primary elections only this fall, including Allen, Ascension, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Jefferson, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Red River, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Tensas, Vermilion, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Winn

—21 parishes have statewide and local races, and limited jurisdiction proposition elections, including Acadia, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Union, Webster and West Carroll

Political History:

New Iberia is the new capital

No, you didn’t read that wrong. And, no, Attorney General Jeff Landry of New Iberia did not somehow become governor through the line of succession and then move government operations westward.

Although, 72 years ago this very week, another Iberia Parish native did attempt to do just that — with some degree of success.

Gov. Jimmie Davis was at the helm at the time, while maintaining a foot in the music industry and movie business. In fact, Davis’ absenteeism became an issue during his first term and he was nowhere to be found on Sept. 18, 1947, as a hurricane inched toward Louisiana.

Luckily, Lt. Gov. J. Emile Verret was around. He turned his seat as president of the Iberia Parish School Board into a successful bid for Louisiana’s no. 2 stateside post, besting none other than Earl Long along the way.

Encouraging everyone in state government to return to their homes, Verret signed a proclamation stating the following: “Until further notice, the official office of the state will be 215 Julia street, New Iberia, Louisiana.”

That just so happened to be Verret’s own home address, and in a few respects, he did bring much of his office back with him to Iberia Parish to ride out the storm.

The following day, on Sept. 19, 1947, The Daily Iberian blasted this headline to readers, certainly knowing the opportunity might never come again: “New Iberia Serving As State Capital For the Day!”

For more Louisiana political news, visit www.LaPolitics.com or follow Alford on Twitter@LaPoliticsNow