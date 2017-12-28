Longtime magistrate remembered as dutiful judge

J.P. Morella spent more than three decades faithfully fulfilling his duties presiding over the mayor’s courts in Patterson and Berwick, area officials said.

Morella, 65, of Berwick, died Christmas day while visiting family in North Carolina, according to officials.

He had been magistrate in the city of Patterson and town of Berwick for over 30 years in charge of the mayor’s courts, which handle misdemeanor crimes and traffic offenses in each municipality.

The magistrate serves four-year terms, and Morella had been reappointed by Patterson’s and Berwick’s mayors for more than three decades.

“J.P. was an awesome magistrate,” Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan said. “He was always there to conduct the mayor’s court. He was a great asset to the city.”

Morella grew up in Patterson and later started a law firm there. He was Patterson magistrate for seven years under Grogan.

“He remained faithful to Patterson,” Grogan said.

Grogan and Morella never had any issues with each other, and Morella was always available to assist in whatever way he could, Grogan said.

Morella lived in Berwick. Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff said he appreciated Morella’s years of service to the town of Berwick. He showed great dedication to his job as magistrate and was extremely professional, Ratcliff said.

Mike Accardo, who was Patterson’s mayor from 2006 through 2010, was shocked to hear of Morella’s death. Accardo grew up with Morella, and the two were roommates one semester at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now known as the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Accardo described Morella as “a good guy” and said Morella was a year older than him. They went to high school together, too.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard has worked at the department for 30 years and remembers that Morella “was always fair with people,” he said.

“He always went an extra mile to help people in court,” he said.

Morella also worked well with the police department, Richard said.

“As a judge, he’s going to be hard to replace. He really will be. A lot of years of experience … are gone,” Richard said.

Patterson Councilman Joe Russo, a council member for 16 years, was “very saddened” to hear of Morella’s death.

Russo considered Morella a friend and knew his family growing up.

“He was a great guy that I had a lot of respect for. He served the city well,” Russo said.

Patterson police Sgt. Linda Span, who’s worked 38 years for the department, is also clerk of court for mayor’s court and worked for Morella.

She and Morella got along well, she said.

“He was a very good person to work for,” Span said.

Berwick Councilman Duval Arthur worked with Morella when Arthur was police chief from 1998 until 2004 and had worked at the police department since the mid-1980s.

“I watched him work every week,” Arthur said. “We all got along like a working machine.”

The magistrate position is a part-time job, but Morella would regularly call in to ask if he had any cases to work, Arthur said.

Morella did “a really good job” and “maintained proper decorum in the courtroom,” Arthur said.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said Morella “was a wonderful man and a family friend” since junior high school. They had worked together in city court since 1993.

“I’m heartbroken,” LaSalle said. “He will truly be missed.”

Grogan and Ratcliff plan recommend a candidate to serve the final year of Morella’s four-year terms in Patterson and Berwick and then seek council approval on those appointments.