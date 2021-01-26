Long-Allen La. 182 Bridge to remain closed indefinitely Wednesday

The Long-Allen La. 182 Bridge will remain closed overnight and for an undetermined time Wednesday after an 18-wheeler Tuesday after-noon struck the barrier in place on the Berwick side to prevent oversized vehicles from crossing.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said Tuesday evening that the truck was westbound entering Berwick between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. when it hit the beam.

"We had to totally shut down the traffic because of the hazard of the large beam being fearful that it may fall and injure someone," Leonard said.

He said no injuries were reported, but the truck suffered moderate damage.

Traffic backed up following the closing, as the detour to cross Berwick Bay was limited to the E.J. “Lionel” Grizzaffi U.S. 90 Bridge overpass, which already is down to one lane in both directions due to road work.

While traffic had sub-sided later Tuesday evening, Leonard anticipated that heavy traffic to resume Wednesday morning, and advised motorists that cross the bridge daily to allow double or triple the amount of time it will take for them to go to work or school.

He said the state Department of Transportation and Development would begin work to fix the bridge Wednesday morning, but he is un-sure how long the bridge would be closed.

“When it’s deemed safe and (the beam is) back to the appropriate height and standards, they’re going to open up the bridge,” Leonard said.

Vehicles striking the beam on the Berwick side are something that occurs multiple times a year, Leonard said, with Tuesday’s incident being the first this year.

He said no citations have been issued in Tuesday’s accident, but it remains under investigation.