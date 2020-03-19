Article Image Alt Text

Local students in honors society

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:25pm

Submitted Photo
The Northwestern State University Chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta welcomed 207 new members at the annual induction ceremony held recently at the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Alpha Lambda Delta recognizes the best and brightest members of the nation’s first-year college students. Students in Alpha Lambda Delta must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 after their first semester of full-time enrollment at Northwestern State. Among the students inducted were Julia Theriot of Berwick, Crislin Sauce of Patterson and Andrew Landry of Pierre Part.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020