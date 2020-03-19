Local students in honors society

Submitted Photo

The Northwestern State University Chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta welcomed 207 new members at the annual induction ceremony held recently at the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Alpha Lambda Delta recognizes the best and brightest members of the nation’s first-year college students. Students in Alpha Lambda Delta must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 after their first semester of full-time enrollment at Northwestern State. Among the students inducted were Julia Theriot of Berwick, Crislin Sauce of Patterson and Andrew Landry of Pierre Part.