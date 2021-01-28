Local students earn places on university honors lists

Students from St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption were named to honors lists at state universities and Southern Mississippi.

They are:

Southeastern

Louisiana

Saint Mary

Berwick: (Dean’s List) Thomas J. Arthur

Franklin: President’s List) Noel M. Guillotte

Patterson: Dean’s List) Javin Turner

LSU

President’s Honor Roll

Assumption

College of Engineering

Ian M Simoneaux, Napoleonville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Chelsey Lynn Hinton, Napoleonville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alex Joseph Perera, Pierre Part

University College Center for Freshman Year

Noah David Broussard, Napoleonville

St. Martin

College of Art

& Design

Anna Marie Wright, Breaux Bridge

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jaden Scrantz, Breaux Bridge

Manship School of Mass Communication

Britney Nicole Young, Breaux Bridge

University College Center for Freshman Year

Emma Olivia Breaux, Breaux Bridge

Brielle Grace Poche, Saint Martinville

St. Mary

College of Agriculture

Madison Elise Boudreaux, Franklin

College of Human Sciences & Education

Dolores Lynn Hahn, Centerville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Isabella Grace Lodrigue, Berwick

University College Center for Freshman Year

Brant Joseph Brown, Morgan City

Rustin S Scarbrough, Berwick

Dean’s List

Assumption

College of Agriculture

Nicol Mae Bourgeois, Pierre Part

Payton M Hendrix, Belle Rose

College of Art

& Design

Sofia Ramos, Napoleonville

College of Human

Sciences & Education

Trae Michael Simoneaux, Pierre Part

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Lexus T Robertson, Belle Rose

College of Science

Ricklyn Nicole Breaux, Pierre Part

University College Center for Freshman Year

Lauren Elizabeth Allen, Napoleonville

Landon Hebert, Napoleonville

Lexi Landry, Pierre Part

Dylan Pennison, Napoleonville

St. Martin

College of Engineering

Spencer Joseph Broussard, St. Martinville

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Madison Latiolais, Breaux Bridge

Sarah E Miller, Breaux Bridge

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Bailee Clair Curtis, Breaux Bridge

Georgie Anna McBride, Breaux Bridge

University College Center for Freshman Year

Paul Blanchard, Breaux Bridge

Kendal Briscoe, Breaux Bridge

Mary-Madeline Guidry, Breaux Bridge Kynnedy Aaliyah Louis, Breaux Bridge

St. Mary

College of Human

Sciences & Education

Emma Elizabeth Hover, Morgan City

Jill G McCarty, Morgan City

Bailey Stovall, Franklin

Manship School of Mass Communication

Emma Levert Aucoin, Berwick

Caylee Deshotel, Morgan City

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Alyssa K Gray, Berwick

University College Center for Freshman Year

Carson R Gagliano, Morgan City

Caroline Green, Morgan City

Kameron McKay Patureau, Morgan City

Kyle Valdez, Berwick

McNeese

Honor Roll

Belle Rose: Shelby L. Giroir

Berwick: Abigail M. Landry, Emily Elizabeth Lousteau

Morgan City: Carlee M. Landry

Patterson: Kaitlyn M. Borel, Joe V. Carmody, Sheresha M. Washington

Southern

Mississippi

Morgan City

Honor Roll: Rebecca Lussan David