Local students earn places on university honors lists
Students from St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption were named to honors lists at state universities and Southern Mississippi.
They are:
Southeastern
Louisiana
Saint Mary
Berwick: (Dean’s List) Thomas J. Arthur
Franklin: President’s List) Noel M. Guillotte
Patterson: Dean’s List) Javin Turner
LSU
President’s Honor Roll
Assumption
College of Engineering
Ian M Simoneaux, Napoleonville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Chelsey Lynn Hinton, Napoleonville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alex Joseph Perera, Pierre Part
University College Center for Freshman Year
Noah David Broussard, Napoleonville
St. Martin
College of Art
& Design
Anna Marie Wright, Breaux Bridge
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jaden Scrantz, Breaux Bridge
Manship School of Mass Communication
Britney Nicole Young, Breaux Bridge
University College Center for Freshman Year
Emma Olivia Breaux, Breaux Bridge
Brielle Grace Poche, Saint Martinville
St. Mary
College of Agriculture
Madison Elise Boudreaux, Franklin
College of Human Sciences & Education
Dolores Lynn Hahn, Centerville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Isabella Grace Lodrigue, Berwick
University College Center for Freshman Year
Brant Joseph Brown, Morgan City
Rustin S Scarbrough, Berwick
Dean’s List
Assumption
College of Agriculture
Nicol Mae Bourgeois, Pierre Part
Payton M Hendrix, Belle Rose
College of Art
& Design
Sofia Ramos, Napoleonville
College of Human
Sciences & Education
Trae Michael Simoneaux, Pierre Part
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Lexus T Robertson, Belle Rose
College of Science
Ricklyn Nicole Breaux, Pierre Part
University College Center for Freshman Year
Lauren Elizabeth Allen, Napoleonville
Landon Hebert, Napoleonville
Lexi Landry, Pierre Part
Dylan Pennison, Napoleonville
St. Martin
College of Engineering
Spencer Joseph Broussard, St. Martinville
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Madison Latiolais, Breaux Bridge
Sarah E Miller, Breaux Bridge
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Bailee Clair Curtis, Breaux Bridge
Georgie Anna McBride, Breaux Bridge
University College Center for Freshman Year
Paul Blanchard, Breaux Bridge
Kendal Briscoe, Breaux Bridge
Mary-Madeline Guidry, Breaux Bridge Kynnedy Aaliyah Louis, Breaux Bridge
St. Mary
College of Human
Sciences & Education
Emma Elizabeth Hover, Morgan City
Jill G McCarty, Morgan City
Bailey Stovall, Franklin
Manship School of Mass Communication
Emma Levert Aucoin, Berwick
Caylee Deshotel, Morgan City
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Alyssa K Gray, Berwick
University College Center for Freshman Year
Carson R Gagliano, Morgan City
Caroline Green, Morgan City
Kameron McKay Patureau, Morgan City
Kyle Valdez, Berwick
McNeese
Honor Roll
Belle Rose: Shelby L. Giroir
Berwick: Abigail M. Landry, Emily Elizabeth Lousteau
Morgan City: Carlee M. Landry
Patterson: Kaitlyn M. Borel, Joe V. Carmody, Sheresha M. Washington
Southern
Mississippi
Morgan City
Honor Roll: Rebecca Lussan David