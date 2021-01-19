Local students earn degrees at La. universities

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption students were again among the thousands who received degrees in winter commencement exercises around Louisiana.

Here are some of the graduates from the Tri-City area and surrounding areas:

LSU, Baton Rouge

Assumption Parish

Graduate School

Master’s

Falen Simone Johnson, Plattenville

St. Mary Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Nicholas Darrick Mayon, Berwick

Jasmine Lynette Notto, Franklin

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Sean Riley Fore, Franklin

Mark Martin St. Romain Jr., Morgan City

College of Human Sciences & Education

Drew Lawrence Landry, Morgan City

Northwestern

La. State,

Natchitoches

Southeastern

Louisiana,

Hammond

St. Mary Parish

Bachelor’s Degrees

Morgan City -- Kerri L. Gray, Criminal Justice.

Patterson -- Sarah Easley, Criminal Justice.

Assumption Parish

Bachelor’s Degrees

Belle Rose -- Alexzandria Q. Dorsey, Psychology;

Labadieville -- Rodney L. Brown, General Studies

Napoleonville -- Ranesha J. Cassie, Communication Sciences & Disorders.

UL

Lafayette

Assumption Parish Baccalaureate Degree

Education

Lydia Rose Tramonte, Sciences

Katelynn A, Coupel University College

Chantel Thibodeaux Greco

St. Martin Parish

Baccalaureate

Degree

Business

Administration

Carmen Mckenzie Degeyter

Lydia M Guidry

Heather M. Jones

Todd R Nichols

Leah J’nae Philli

Brooke L Romero

Education

Alexander B. Franks

Engineering

Eric Van Bui

Dylan David Dugas

Joshua Andrew Freyou

Tracy Paul Latiolais

Rees Alan LeBlanc

Cody F Menard

Braxton Jude Resweber

Cody Michael Stelly

Liberal Arts

Marla Nicole Collet

Krystie LeBlanc Dupuis

Ethan John Eddy

Morgan G. Fontenot

Ashli Nicole Gachassin

Allison Clare Guidry

Brett Anthony Lavergne

Alex Christopher Mann

Dasha Inez Noel

Katelyn Monay Sam

TiffanyMarie Talabock

Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Shelley Renee Guilbeau

Sciences

Julien Ryan Bonin

Beau Courville

Judy Christine Dobler

Hunter Michael Theriot

Bryce Jude Wiltz

University College

Sonja Ann Defelice

Alyssa Hebert Dugas

Cicily Lashelle LeBlanc

Christopher Roy

Master’s Degree

Business

Administration

Taylor Serrette Angelle

Ashley Lenee Dugas

Bailey Royce Hebert

Trevor Paul Vaughn

Education

Lauren Marie Menard

St. Mary Parish

Baccalaureate

Degree

Business

Administration

Isabella Rose Braus

Education

Madeline Claire Comeaux

Brooklyn Mayon

Micaela Marie Washington

Engineering

Andre Aaron Adams

Karl David Young

Liberal Arts

Corrine Leigh Benandi

Destini Tranee Catchings

Ashley L Fromenthal

Ana Michelle Mata Gomez

Olivia Renae Thibodeaux

Derrasia Williams

Nursing and Allied Health

Professions

Sara M. Hebert

Emma Marguerite Lancon

Sciences

Raymond Harris

Aashna K Lakhani

Bryce D Landry

Kennon James LeJeune

Baylee R. Young

University College

Ashlynn Breanna Bergeron

Lindsey Marie Martin

Hallie Rachelle Mayon

Master’s Degree

Business

Administration

Sonya G Lee

Ruth Anne Marcrum

Kaitlyn Marie Percle

Kelsey M. Sanders

Morgan Elisabeth Splane

McNeese State,

Lake Charles

St. Mary Parish

Patterson: Kaitlyn M. Borel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing