Local students attend Louisiana Beta Club event

LAFAYETTE — Over 4,000 elementary students in grades 4-5 joined together at the Lafayette Cajundome on Tuesday and Wednesday for National Beta Club’s Louisiana Elementary Convention at the Cajundome.

Students from Bayou Vista Elementary, Central Catholic Elementary, M.E. Norman and J.S. Aucoin were among those who attended.

Students have to meet requirements in both academics and service to become and remain a member in Beta.

Central Catholic Elementary received awards in quiz bowl, fourth grade social studies, engineering and creative writing.

Bayou Vista Elementary received a visual arts award for jewelry.

Convention is a time for those members to compete in academic categories, performing arts, and areas of visual arts. Students create, plan, innovate and test their knowledge in categories such as robotics, engineering, living literature, creative writing and quiz bowl.

Students at convention watched over 100 performances from schools around the state in performance arts on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, awards were issued to students who placed first through fifth in the competition categories.

Students placing at state convention are welcome to compete again at the National Beta Convention. This year’s National Beta Convention will be taking place June 19-22 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston Street in Fort Worth, Texas.

National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America. Its mission statement is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.