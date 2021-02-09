Local police make arrests in domestic abuse cases

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Local police agencies made three arrests on domestic abuse charges over the weekend, including one of a Berwick man accused of battering his victim while her children were present.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Robert J. Gould Jr., 22 California Street, Berwick, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment law) and on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a charge of improper lane use.

About 1:06 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Guzzetta Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim and learned that a battery was committed upon her while two young children were present.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect was Gould, and he had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Officers located Gould at his residence on California Street and placed him under arrest.

A warrants check revealed that he had an active warrant through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office as well. He was booked into the Berwick Jail where he remains with no bond set.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 72-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 93 calls for service. The following people were arrested beginning Friday:-

—Jairo Perez, 24, Village Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse Saturday.

—Danyelle N Morgan, 35, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear in 6th Ward Court.

—Demetris Owens, 28, Orange Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal mischief.

—Myles Anthony Morgan, 33, Front Street, Morgan City, was arrested 7:48 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said the Franklin Police Department responded to 14 complaints over the past weekend and made the following arrests:

—Dominick Sheldon, 30, Samuel Street, Franklin, was at 5:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. Sheldon was booked, processed and held with no bond set as of Monday.

—James Wells, 44, Adams Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Friday on the charges of stop sigh violation and possession of marijuana. Wells was booked processed and released on a $2,250 bond.

—Gaylan Hamilton, 37, Augustine Maze Street, Franklin, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Friday on the charges of home invasion and two counts of second-degree battery. Hamilton was booked, processed and released on a $25,000 bond.

—Edward Crum, II, 41, Firman Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Sunday on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop, improper lane usage and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Crum was booked, processed, and held with no bond set as of Monday morning.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 93 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Tyler Jermaine Sylvester, 21, Berwick, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $8,000.

—Adam Charles Davis, 44, Franklin, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Friday on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule IV drugs, resisting an officer by flight and expired driver’s license.

No bail has been set.

—Keith Dwayne Robinson, 41, Franklin, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of no headlights, resisting an officer or arrest, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice (tampering), possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Justin Chauvin, 20, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Sunday on charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property-simple. Chauvin was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Curley Carter III, 20, Charenton, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Sunday on charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property (simple). Carter was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Stacey Lynn Grubb, 40, Franklin, was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday on a charge of theft and on four warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of $1,000-$5,000, self-mutilation by a prisoner and criminal trespass.

No bail has been set.

—Nicholas Paul Daigle, 25, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation (no accident) and disturbing the peace (language). Daigle was released on a $1,000 bond.

—Travis James Morin, 37, Patterson, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of Schedule II drugs. No bail has been set.

—Ashley Adams, 37, Franklin, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. by the Narcotics Section on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of meth and probation violation. Bail was set at $15,000.

—Dylan Shea Carter, 36, Franklin, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Friday by the Narcotics Section on a charge of possession of marijuana. Carter was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Chitimacha

Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported these arrests:

—Jackson Franden, 20, Woodville Avenue, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on charges of purchase or possession of alcohol by persons under the age of 21 and unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21. He was released on a summons.

—Luke Landry, 20, Craft Row, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on charges of unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and released on a summons.

—Jacob LeBlanc, 20, Millcreek Road, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on charges of purchase or possession of alcohol by persons under the age of 21 and unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21, and released on summons.

—Ty McDaniel, Woodville Avenue, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on charges of purchase or possession of alcohol by persons under the age of 21 and unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21, and released on summons.

—John Rotta, 20, Bright Circle, Bryan, Texas, was arrested Saturday on charges of purchase or possession of alcohol by persons under the age of 21 and unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21, and released on summons.

—Michael Simon, 20, Chateau Place, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on charges of purchase or possession of alcohol by persons under the age of 21 and unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21, and released on summons.

—Grant Ortega, 21, Baltimore Way, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on a charge of principal to unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21 and released on summons.

The arrests followed a complaint of underage gambling at a tribal business.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Schuyler Paul Sanchez, 35, Virginia Street, Belle Rose, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, license plate light required, no driver’s license and driving on a roadway laned for traffic, and on a fugitive warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm.

—Corey Joseph Guyon, 39, South Bay Road, Pierre Part, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The arrests resulted from a Saturday evening traffic stop near Napoleonville.

A uniformed K-9 patrol officer on assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Sanchez.

The driver did not possess a valid driver’s license and could not produce a vehicle registration or proof of insurance. The deputy noticed the driver to be nervous and sweating profusely.

At some point, it was determined that Sanchez was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The deputy also made contact with the passenger, identified as Guyon and conducted a personal interview..

The K-9 then conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Sanchez and Guyon were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility. The bond for both men was set at $15,000.