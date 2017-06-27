The Daily Review/Bill Decker
St. Mary law enforcement officers take part in an exercise designed to help them tell the difference between human and animal bones Tuesday at a workshop conducted by members of the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Laboratory.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Sgt. Louis Ashley, left, Sgt. LaRaine Lange and Detective Jeremy Greene practice marking the important finds at a crime scene.
Morgan City Detective Sgt. Rick Hartley learns the fine points of mapping a potential crime scene under the direction of Teresa V. Wilson of the LSU FACES Lab.
Local police, deputies learn about forensic anthopology
Fifteen St. Mary law enforcement officers took part in a workshop on forensic anthropology Tuesday at the Berwick Civic Complex. Parish Coroner Dr. Chip Metz invited Ginesse A. Listi, a St. Mary native and director of the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Laboratory to conduct the workshop here. The focus on was on handling sites where skeletal remains are discovered and making a preliminary determination of whether bones are human or animal in origin.