Local hurricane information for St. Mary, St. Martin

National Weather Service at Lake Charles

523 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas

**HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE

NORTHERN GULF COAST**

NEW INFORMATION

---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for

Iberia, St. Mary, and Vermilion

- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Avoyelles, Lafayette,

Lower St. Martin, St. Landry, and Upper St. Martin

- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for East Cameron and West

Cameron

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 570 miles southeast of Cameron LA or about 490 miles

south-southeast of Morgan City LA

- 23.7N 87.0W

- Storm Intensity 70 mph

- Movement North-northwest or 335 degrees at 13 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

------------------

Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to continue to move north-northwest

today reaching the central Gulf of Mexico by this evening. A gradual

turn toward the west with a decrease in forward speed is expected

after Marco moves inland on Monday and on Tuesday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with

higher gusts. Some strengthening is anticipated and Marco is

forecast to become a hurricane today. Marco is expected to be at or

near hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast

on Monday. Rapid weakening is expected after Marco moves inland.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

-----------------

* WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts

across South Central Louisiana. Potential impacts in this area

include:

- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having

window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural

damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.

Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be

uninhabitable for weeks.

- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Several bridges and access routes

impassable.

- Large areas with power and communications outages.

Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to

significant impacts across Central Louisiana.

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant

impacts across South Central Louisiana. Potential impacts in

this area include:

- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by

waves. Damage to non-elevated structures is possible.

- Sections of escape routes and secondary roads become weakened

or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.

- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and

numerous rip currents.

- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Several small

craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected

anchorages.

Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to

no impact is anticipated.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

Potential impacts include:

- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.

Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen

and overflow in spots.

- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually

vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water

occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become

near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge

closures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,

falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,

relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help

keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor

drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to

move to safe shelter on higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

-----------

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Lake Charles LA around 11 am, or sooner if conditions

warrant.