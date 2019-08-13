Local briefs: Morgan City debris pick-up; Berwick trash pick-up; Marcus Jones 5K

Morgan City ends debris pick-up

The Morgan City government ceased hurricane debris pick-up operations Monday.

Work crews are now going back to their regularly scheduled duties and assignments, Chief Administrative Officer Marc Folse said.

Any debris left over will need to be placed in the appropriate sized piles and will be addressed by city crews on their regular pick-up schedule.

Marcus Jones run set for Aug. 31

Runners can enter the 23rd annual Marcus Jones/100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 5k Fun/Run Walk for Scholarships at 8 a.m. Aug 31. You can download a race form at http://www.kbze.com/2019a.html.

The race winds through historic Morgan City, much of which has been seen recently worldwide on the Travel Channel’s "Ghosts of Morgan City" series. The first male and female to cross the finish line wins $300 each.

The race’s namesake is Marcus Jones, 74, an avid runner who continues the sport daily. He will be present and participate in the race Aug. 31.

The race is a benefit for the scholarship fund of 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish. For more information on the race or the organization, please call Clarence Robinson Jr., 100 Black Men of St. Mary president, at 985-255-9775.

Berwick: Set out trash later

The Berwick town government says than in an effort to keep bears from digging in garbage cans, Pelican Waste will start trash pick-up no earlier than 8 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. This will keep customers from having to keep their garbage cans out overnight when bears are out looking for food.