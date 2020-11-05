Local authorities make five drug-related arrests

Five people were arrested this week on drug-related, including a Morgan City man accused of possessing marijuana and methamphetamine, according to Police Chief James F. Blair.

—Erik Benjamin Carter, 30, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana (second offense), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no motor vehicle insurance, and on warrants for six counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to an address on Mallard Street. for a disturbance. Responding officers learned Carter had caused a disturbance at the address and left as officers were arriving in the area.

Officers were able to locate Carter driving in the area of Wren Street and Veterans Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop and learned the City Court of Morgan City held several active warrants for his arrest.

During the arrest, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspended, and the vehicle he was driving was uninsured. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported theses arrests:

—Gordon Chris Helman, 51, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested 9:54 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana (first offense).

—Brittany Nicole Crouch, 34, Allison Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of Alprazolam and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 70 for a traffic violation. Two of the occupants were identified as Helman and Crouch. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for Crouch’s arrest.

During the traffic stop, Helman was found in possession of suspected marijuana. Helman and Crouch were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Rondrick Adam Pierre, 26, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and turning movements and required signals. Pierre was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7

—Heather Citrano, 33, Patterson, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Monday for a leash law violation. Citrano was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Ronald William Jones Jr., 40, Franklin, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension. Jones was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Travis Theopolis Sophus, 36, Franklin, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-aggravated. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Juvenile female, 15, Franklin, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

The girl was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests

—Gregory Payne, 45, Oregon Street, Berwick, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for possession of methamphetamine, violation of the Controlled Dangerous Substance Law-drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Berwick Police Department located Payne at his residence on Oregon Street. Payne had active warrants through the Berwick Police Department and was placed under arrest. Payne was transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked.

Payne remains incarcerated at the Berwick Jail waiting bond.

—Faith Bartley, 55, Catherine Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for simple criminal damage to property (felony).

On Tuesday, Bartley was located at the Berwick Police Department and was placed under arrest for an active warrant. Bartley was booked. Bartley posted a $1,000 bond and was released.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Herbert Jerome Joseph Jr., 23, Back Marris Road, Napoleonville, was arrested Saturday on a warrant alleging insurance fraud.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near La. 308 and Spur 70 in Plattenville and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

The deputy was able to identify the subject as Joseph and determined that Joseph was wanted by Louisiana State Police Troop I on a felony warrant for insurance fraud.

Joseph was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and released on a $5,000 bond.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Jeffery Journet, 33, Park Avenue, Breaux Bridge, was arrested by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on Monday on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

—Thibodeaux, Caleb, 25, Sherwood, Baton Rouge, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and held for extradition.