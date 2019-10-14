Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Little firefighters

Mon, 10/14/2019 - 12:42pm

Submitted Photos
Members of the Morgan City Fire Department recently talked to Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Pre-K students during Fire Prevention Week. Top Photo: From left, Assistant Fire Chief Joe Marino, Operator Kyle Price, Pre-K students and Capt. Daniel Dryer pose with a firetruck. Second Photo: Students were able to get a look inside the firetruck. Third Photo: Price, pictured with Graham Guidry, shows students the equipment and clothing firefighters use to fight a fire. Bottom Photo: Students wait to watch a video in the Fire Prevention House.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019