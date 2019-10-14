Little firefighters

Submitted Photos

Members of the Morgan City Fire Department recently talked to Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Pre-K students during Fire Prevention Week. Top Photo: From left, Assistant Fire Chief Joe Marino, Operator Kyle Price, Pre-K students and Capt. Daniel Dryer pose with a firetruck. Second Photo: Students were able to get a look inside the firetruck. Third Photo: Price, pictured with Graham Guidry, shows students the equipment and clothing firefighters use to fight a fire. Bottom Photo: Students wait to watch a video in the Fire Prevention House.