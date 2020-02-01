Article Image Alt Text

Lights, camera, felony: Phony movie money shows up in Morgan City

Sat, 02/01/2020 - 12:45am

Counterfeit money is showing up in the Morgan City area, including two cases in which bills marked for use in motion pictures were used, the Morgan City Police Department said.

Printed on the top of the $10 bill had "For Motion Picture Use Only."

The Morgan City Police Department wants area merchants and the public to be vigilant during a cash transaction. Please report any counterfeit money transactions to the Morgan City Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.

