Levee board to hold special meeting Thursday

Wed, 05/29/2019 - 11:48am

The St. Mary Levee District Commission will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday at the Port of Morgan City's Government Emergency Operations Center to discuss matters related to flooding.

The agenda includes discussion and action necessitated by the 2019 flood event, renewal of a resolution passed March 14 to authorize Commission President Bill Hidalgo to declare an emergency in connection with record flooding on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers. Other business to be discussed are action on ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority relative to CPRA's funding of the Bayou Chene emergency closure and action on retaining law enforcement agencies to provide additional patrols.

