Legislators encourage officials to close Bayou Chene

Though an official decision hasn’t yet been made to open the Morganza Spillway, state legislators are encouraging authorities to go ahead and install a barge on Bayou Chene to protect the area from more flooding.

Officials are preparing for the June 2 tentative opening of the Morganza Spillway. However, an official decision hasn’t been made, but the Mississippi River Commission should make that decision by May 28, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Opening of Morganza would send more water to the Atchafalaya Basin, which is already experiencing flooding.

State Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, said in a Thursday evening Facebook post that the Atchafalaya is expected to crest June 26 at 9 feet in Morgan City. Officials are expected to decide Monday whether they will sink the barge in Bayou Chene, Amedee said.

State leaders plan to start to dewater the flooded sections of La. 70 in lower St. Martin over the weekend. That method entails creating a dam on both sides of the highway and then use pumps to dewater that stretch, Edwards said.

Edwards held a news conference Thursday following a Unified Command Group meeting in Baton Rouge. The conference was streamed live on Edwards’ Facebook page.

State Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, said in a Thursday afternoon news release that he and other state officials are encouraging authorities to sink a barge on Bayou Chene to provide residents with some protection from high water currently threatening the area.

“We are urging the barge be funded and put in place regardless of whether the spillway is opened,” Allain said. “This would provide protection for five parishes and thousands of residents and businesses,”

Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin, echoed Allain’s call to sink the barge in that news release. Both Allain and Jones said this flood highlights the need to build the permanent flood protection structure on Bayou Chene.

Construction has yet to begin on a permanent floodgate on Bayou Chene, but officials expect that floodgate will be operational by summer 2021.

The decision to sink the barge has also not yet been officially determined. Installation of the barge should take seven to 10 days.

St. Mary Levee District leaders are making preparations, so that the district can act quickly if a temporary barge closure is funded, Levee District President Bill Hidalgo said in the release.

The state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has been in contact with the St. Mary Levee District to begin the process of getting a barge to block Bayou Chene to reduce additional backwater flooding in multiple parishes, he said.

Edwards plans to request officials declare a federal disaster declaration for the federal government to assist the state in the flood fighting efforts.

If Morganza is opened, officials expect a “slow opening” with one gate per day for the first three days, and the remainder of the gates on the fourth day, Edwards said. The anticipated flow rate through the spillway would be roughly 60,000 cubic feet per second compared to the 300,000 cubic feet per second flow rate during the 2011 opening.

Despite the much slower projected flow rate, the challenge this time is that the ground in the spillway is saturated, Edwards said. Five to seven days of dry weather should help somewhat lessen the blow, but the greatest impact to water levels is from heavy rain much farther north that will flow down the Mississippi River, he said. In 2011, the Mississippi River was higher than it is now.