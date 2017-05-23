Legion Freedom Riders

George “Cowboy” Rosson Jr., left, addresses attendees for the laying of the wreath at the Tri-City Area Fallen Warriors memorial at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium prior to the start of Sunday’s 15th Annual American Legion Freedom Ride. Rosson is founder of the ride that concluded with the third annual Freedom Fest in Pierre Part. With Rosson are, from left, Morgan City Mayor Pro-tem James Fontenot, American Legion Riders Post 328 Commander Ed Perot and American Legion Riders Secretary Olivia “4’9”” Powell.