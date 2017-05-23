George “Cowboy” Rosson Jr., left, addresses attendees for the laying of the wreath at the Tri-City Area Fallen Warriors memorial at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium prior to the start of Sunday’s 15th Annual American Legion Freedom Ride. Rosson is founder of the ride that concluded with the third annual Freedom Fest in Pierre Part. With Rosson are, from left, Morgan City Mayor Pro-tem James Fontenot, American Legion Riders Post 328 Commander Ed Perot and American Legion Riders Secretary Olivia “4’9”” Powell.
The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears
Bikers participating in the 15th Annual American Legion Freedom Ride Sunday leave the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium on the way to visit Blue Star Memorial Markers in St. Mary Parish before heading to the third annual Freedom Fest in Pierre Part. American Legion Riders Post 328 hosted the events intended to bring the communities together to commemorate veterans
Legion Freedom Riders
