Lee Romaire adds to the beauty of Morgan City display

Morgan City native Lee Romaire accepted an observation from his brother about his year-two additions in 2019 to the City of Morgan City’s Christmas display as a challenge.

Now, in 2020, he hopes to deliver, literally.

Romaire owns Romaire Studios in Los Angeles, where he makes props and characters, among other things, for such companies as Disney and Universal Studios. He has donated items to the city’s Christmas display at the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat during the last two years.

The new work will be unveiled at the annual lighting event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat.

Two years ago, he came with “reingators,” Santa Claus and elves along with wrapped foam presents for a Cajun-themed Christmas look.

Last year, a long-term solution for the presents that would survive the outdoor elements was added as 34 presents made of fiberglass replaced the presents from the first year.

While the first two years of additions were part of what Romaire envisioned as about a five-year project, he received some motivation for his next contribution when his brother, Ricky Romaire, told him that the stacks of presents didn’t look as big in year two as they had been in year one.

“So I took that as a challenge,” Lee said, “and I decided to really go over the top this year.”

His finished product, which will arrive in Morgan City by Wednesday morning via flatbed truck and will be assembled Wednesday, will be unveiled to the public Thursday evening during the city’s annual lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

The newest additions include a “live” cypress tree named “Mother Christmas,” which Romaire said is symbolic of the lumber industry present in the area many years ago.

“She was sculpted traditionally very quick,” Romaire said. “I think we did it in three weeks, and she is going to be sitting on the back of the boat.”

Other new additions will be 52 more fiberglass presents and toys. Large stacks of presents will be on top of the shrimp boat and in the back.

“So it should be much more elaborate than it was last year,” he said.

Romaire said Mother Christmas is made from foam and a touch of fiber glass and has an epoxy coating.

“We made every single branch by hand,” he said. “We tied the individual cypress leaves on the trees. Everything is fake except for the moss that’s going to be on her.”

Some of the moss came from the area, while some also was obtained from Los Angeles craft stores.

Romaire said the additions were completed in recent months. He said it took about a month to construct the presents.

“Mother Christmas is an amazing addition to this unique Cajun Christmas display, which we look forward to seeing every year,” Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi said in a Romaire Studios news release about the project. “We’re very grateful to Lee Romaire and Romaire Studios for what has quickly become an iconic symbol of Morgan City. People come to visit from all over to take pictures, make memories and feel the spirit of Christmas —Louisiana style — at the Spirit of Morgan City.”

Romaire said “it’s really awesome” to see children excited about this display, explaining that when he was a child, he was excited about seeing Santa Claus and the reindeer displayed on the shrimp boat.

“I love seeing the kids enjoy it and adults also,” he said. “It brings out the kid in adults as well, so that’s fun to see. Everybody gets excited about it. Everybody’s proud of it, and people come from all over the place to come see it, so I love it. I think it’s fun.”

Next, Romaire said he is working on lighting for the display. He said he has contracted a Los Angeles design company who does themed lighting to assemble a package for the display. Fundraising will ensue to pay for it.

Interactive lighting where lights will move when children approach the display is being designed.

“So it’ll be pretty neat,” Romaire said.