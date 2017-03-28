Learning about La. wetlands

Submitted Photo

In conjunction with a program on Louisiana wetlands offered through the LSU AgCenter, Holy Cross Elementary School students learn about conservation and our state’s natural resources. Pre-K3 students learned about the different fish and wildlife that were utilized by our Cajun ancestors and observed an American bullfrog caught by Teacher’s Assistant Shanna Hepler. Pictured are Helper, holding Coconut the bullfrog, with students Rose Autrey, Emma Reasoner, Ava Clements, Layla Naquin, Kace Comeaux and Thomas Theriot. Coconut was later released into the wild.