Leaders Against Litter collect mounds of trash

Staff Report

Keep Louisiana Beautiful and 23 affiliates, including Keep St. Mary Beautiful, participated in a statewide litter-thon Friday, which ended with a news conference in Baton Rouge announcing the results.

Twenty-eight bags and 1,456 pounds of trash were collected by more than 76 community leaders at the third annual Leaders Against Litter event hosted by Keep St. Mary Beautiful, Project Director Rodney Grogan said in a news release.

Leaders Against Litter is a signature event created by Keep Louisiana Beautiful and supported by Volunteer Louisiana that gives local leaders the opportunity to demonstrate their support for keeping Louisiana beautiful by leading the charge against litter in our community.

Local government officials, business and community leaders joined Keep St. Mary Beautiful in Berwick across the one-mile route traveling along Lima Street east and west under the U.S. 90 bridge to Belleview Front Street and back, collecting various forms of litter to beautify the area in support of St. Mary Parish and volunteerism.

The pledge board is now a traveling display appearing at different locations where other leaders and volunteers can sign the pledge, engaging even more individuals and extending the impact of Leaders Against Litter.

The Leaders Against Litter events kicked off the Great American Cleanup to be held in the months of March, April and May.

Members of the community can become involved by contacting Keep St. Mary Beautiful to learn about volunteering opportunities and cleanups at 985-518-1861.