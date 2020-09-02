Laura adds salt to Bayou Boeuf; officials say water is safe

Staff Report

The St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 water treatment plant is experiencing above-average levels of chlorides or salt in Bayou Boeuf, the treatment plant’s water source, but the salt concentrations don’t pose any bacteriological issues.

However, water plant Operations Manager Brian Tabor said those on a salt-restricted diet may want to factor in these elevated salt levels when planning their daily sodium consumption.

Tabor said the water at the plant, which services the Amelia and Siracusaville areas, meets all primary drinking water standards as mandated in the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The elevated salt levels are due to strong south winds caused by Hurricane Laura, and Tabor said he expects salinity levels to return to normal levels in a few days. Customers will be notified through media when they reach those levels.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call the water and sewer commission’s office at 985-631-2907.