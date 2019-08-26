The latest on Tropical Storm Dorian

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 5 a.m. CDT the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 57.0 West.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected later today, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Dorian is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds only extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).