Lane closures Sunday on U.S. 90 bridges

There will be alternating lane closures Sunday in the east and west lanes of U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River bridge, Bayou Ramous bridge, and Bayou Boeuf bridge in St. Mary Parish, to clean debris from the shoulders of the bridges, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.