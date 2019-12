U.S. 90 (Bayou Ramos Bridge) between mile markers 179 and 181 will have daily lane closures 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10-13 for necessary bridge inspections.

The eastbound right lane will be closed Dec. 10-11 and the westbound right lane will be closed Dec. 12-13, weather permitting.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 15-foot lane restriction on over-sized loads passing through the work zone.