Lane closure on U.S. 90 Wednesday

Tue, 05/23/2017 - 8:21am zachary fitzgerald
Staff Report

The west outside lane of U.S. 90, between Duhon Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Morgan City area, will be closed on Wednesday for road work, a state Department of Transportation and Development news release said.

Work was supposed to take place Tuesday but was postponed due to the weather. The work is expected to take place from 8 a.m. until noon, weather permitting.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

