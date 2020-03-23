La. COVID-19 cases pass 1,100

A total of 1,172 Louisiana people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of noon Monday, up more than 300 from Sunday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 34, up 14 from the previous report at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

St. Mary still has only the confirmed positive reported Saturday night. Assumption also still has a single case. St. Martin has none.

The numbers in other area parishes continue to grow: three in Iberia, 14 in Terrebonne and 15 in Lafourche.

Positive tests have been confirmed in 41 of Louisiana's 64 parishes.

Nearly 6,000 Louisiana people have been tested.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a discussion of COVID-19 by public health experts and members of the administration. It will air at 7 p.m. Monday on LPB and may be livestreamed at www.gov.Louisiana.gov