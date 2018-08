The La. 182 bridge over Bayou Boeuf in Amelia, between milepost 182.9 and 183.6, will be closed for bridge deck joint repairs beginning Sept. 7 until mid-November, weather permitting, a state Department of Transportation and Development news release said.

The detour route includes Duhon Road, U.S. 90 and La. 662. The detour will be posted.